Paige VanZant has revealed that she and her husband Austin Vanderford have made a sex tape.

During a recent Q&A on Instagram live, one fan asked if she and her husband would ever consider making a sex tape but given VanZant’s response that isn’t something out of the ordinary in her household.

“Would I? We definitely already have,” VanZant said.

“Would I ever share it, sell it, promote it? Hmm, that’s a different story.” (transcribed by MiddleEasy.com)

VanZant currently has an exclusive fan subscription website however fully transitioning into the sex industry is not something she appears to be interested in.

Paige VanZant MMA Career

VanZant entered the UFC with a flying start after she scored a TKO victory over Kailin Curran on her debut, she would then go onto extend her winning streak picking up victories over Fellic Herrig and Alex Chambers.

The 27-year-old would then main event a UFC fight night against current strawweight champion Rose Namajunas where the champ would get the better of her and submit her in the final round.

She bounced back with a win over Bec Rawlings but then suffered defeat in 3 of her next 4 outings and left the promotion following also to Amanda Ribas in July 2020.

VanZant would go onto sign for BKFC and make her debut at BKFC Knucklemania against Britain Hart where she would lose via unanimous decision. She would then take on Rachel Ostovich a fellow former UFC competitor who VanZant secured her last win against in the promotion back in 2019. This time around however it would be Ostovich coming out as the winner as she secured a unanimous decision victory.

’12 Gauge’ spoke on her move to BKFC earlier this year and expressed her desire to return to the ring around April or May.

Do you think Paige VanZant will ever release her sextape?

