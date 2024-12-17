Video: Paige VanZant Hints at Potential Return to MMA with Dynamic Kick Clip

Paige VanZant, the former UFC star and multi-sport athlete, has teased fans about a potential return to the world of mixed martial arts. After Power Slap and BKFC, it’s possible she will return to MMA soon.

Paige VanZant Kicks

In a recent social media post, Paige VanZant shared a video of herself performing an impressive jumping spin kick, captioning it, “Because you might see me hitting this move soon in action. NINJA GIRL.”

Watch Paige VanZant Video

We also know she has signed a recent bout agreement but has not yet declared under what sport.

The cryptic message has sparked speculation among fans and combat sports enthusiasts that VanZant could be planning a return to MMA. The 30-year-old fighter has remained a prominent figure across various combat sports platforms since departing the UFC in 2020.

VanZant rose to distinction in the UFC after debuting in 2014, competing in both the strawweight and flyweight divisions. Her tenure in the organization included notable victories over Felice Herrig and Bec Rawlings, the latter ending with an impressive flying head-kick knockout that earned her a Performance of the Night bonus.

Following her exit from the UFC, VanZant transitioned to bare-knuckle boxing under the BKFC banner. Despite her efforts, her bare-knuckle record remains winless at 0-2. Undeterred, VanZant has continued to showcase her athleticism, appearing in professional wrestling with AEW and most recently participating in Dana White’s Power Slap League.

Beyond combat sports, VanZant has built a successful career as a model, social media influencer, and content creator. Her presence on platforms like OnlyFans has reportedly earned her substantial income, with VanZant previously stating she made more in 24 hours on the platform than throughout her entire fighting career.

While she has described fighting in recent years as “just a hobby,” VanZant’s latest post suggests that the fire for competition might still be burning. Whether this tease signals a return to MMA or another combat sport remains unclear, but fans are already buzzing about what could come next for the ever-evolving athlete. For now, Paige VanZant’s “Ninja Girl” move has everyone on alert for her next chapter in the combat sports world.