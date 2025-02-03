When The 6’2″ vs. 5’2″ Showdown Went Down: Gabi Garcia’s Size Dominates in Controversial Bout – Video

Gabi Garcia, standing 6’2″ and weighing 209 pounds, entered the ring as a towering and undefeated MMA fighter with a background as a nine-time BJJ world champion. Her opponent, Megumi Yabushita, was a 45-year-old veteran of the sport with over 20 years of experience but significant physical disadvantages. Yabushita stood at just 5’2″ and weighed 134 pounds, making the fight appear lopsided from the outset. Yabushita was also on a seven-fight losing streak at the time.

Gabi Garcia’s Size Dominates vs Megumi Yabushita

Back in 2017, this bizarre contest was one of the biggest size differentials we had ever seen in combat sports. This is a heavyweight facing a flyweight, literally a Brock Lesnar vs. Demeterious Johnson kind of fight. Shootboxing is a striking sport that mixes part of Kickboxing, Muay Thai, and MMA. It allows striking, clinching, and standing submission, but no grappling on the ground.

The fight unfolded predictably, with Garcia dominating her much smaller opponent from the start. Megumi Yabushita attempted a spinning back-kick but couldn’t reach her opponent’s head then fell over.

Less than two minutes into the first round, Gabi Garcia dropped Yabushita with a punch. However, what followed would overshadow the bout itself: Garcia delivered an illegal soccer kick to Yabushita’s upper body while she was downed. This strike left Yabushita injured, forcing her to leave the ring with her arm in a sling.

Garcia had already been warned for another illegal soccer kick. Despite these infractions, the referee ruled the final blow unintentional and declared the match a no-contest rather than a disqualification.

The fight drew criticism for its perceived mismatch. Many observers pointed out the stark differences in age, size, and recent performance between the two fighters. Critics labeled it a “circus fight.” While Gabi Garcia did not issue an immediate statement following the fight, she continued her MMA career under Rizin Fighting Federation shortly thereafter. The Garcia-Yabushita fight remains infamous as an example of mismatched combat sports contests.