Gabi Garcia admits she used PEDs in her career

Gabi Garcia has come clean as she admitted she has used PEDs in her career.

Garcia is an MMA fighter but is more known for her grappling career as he is a member of the IBJJF Hall of Fame. However, she often has been accused of using PEDs, and speaking in a recent face-to-face interview with Craig Jones, Garcia has admitted to PED use.

“Come on. 34 years in this sport. I use for like a long time,” Garcia confessed.

Many have thought Garcia has used PEDs in her career, but she has never admitted it until now. Although she admitted it, she didn’t say when she did or if she still is using it. But, that no doubt helped her in her MMA fights and grappling matches.

Garcia is 6-0 and one NC as a pro MMA fighter and last competed in 2018 when she picked up a submission win over Barbara Nepomuceno.

Bjee.com

Gabi Garcia set to grapple Craig Jones

Gabi Garcia and Craig Jones are set to grapple in a highly-anticipated matchup at The Craig Jones Invitational on August 16-17, 2024.

Garcia vs. Jones will be the marquee match of the event, and Jones broke the news while he was on The Joe Rogan Experience.

“I signed this maybe an hour and a half ago. It might be one of the biggest events in sporting history… The most decorated female athlete of all time, GG [Gabi Garcia] has put pen to paper to face me at my own event. One hundred percent gonna happen. We signed this contract earlier,” Jones said (via BJJee.com)

“I’ll take her on. I feel good. I probably won’t train for her, I’ll be planning this damn event… I won’t train that hard. I’m happy she is doing it, though. We’ve been talking about this for two and a half years. Feels like an arranged marriage or something,” Jones added.

It is an event that both have talked about making happen and later this month it will finally happen.