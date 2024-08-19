Video – Intergender Jiu-Jitsu match between Craig Jones and Gabi Garcia

Sharing the mats this weekend in Las Vegas at the Craig Jones Invitational grappling event – grappling aces, Gabi Garcia and the above-mentioned Jones went to battle in a highly-scrutinized intergender battle of Jiu-Jitsu talents.

Jones, a dominant Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu star who hosted an invitational event under his own name this weekend over the course of two days in Nevada, had received mass criticizm across social media for putting the high-profile clash in jeopardy.

Weighing in and facing off with Brazilian star, Garcia on Friday, Adelaide native, Jones controversially kissed the former on the lips in a forcible manner – before claiming the bout was likely off, before mocking the Brazilian and her compatriots.

Craig Jones submits Gabi Garcia with rear-naked choke

Nevertheless, taking on the mixed martial arts fighter and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace in an intergender bout, Jones took Garcia’s back in the goings, before forcing a tap from a rear-naked choke – defeating the massive Porto Alegre submission artist in their controversial matchup in the second round.

🚨BREAKING: Craig Jones submits Gabi Garcia via rear naked choke in round 2 to win first-ever inter gender jiu jitsu match at #CJI. 👏#jiujitsu pic.twitter.com/3oYyI3E2mq — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) August 18, 2024

Reacting to his win, Jones claimed he had received threats from the ADCC community for hosting his own grappling event on the same weekend as their tournament, and how he would like to host another invitational in the future.

“Couldn’t get it, [her] big braids got in the way, but I’d do it again,” Craig Jones told The Mac Life after CGI. “I’d do it again… I’ve had death threats from ADCC from the organizers which is crazy, just ridiculous. I don’t even think that event is worth talking about really, they’re over there fighting for some breadcrumbs.”