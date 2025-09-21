What Was UFC Champ Khamzat Chimaev Doing in Ferrari’s F1 Garage?
At the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend, UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev spent time in the Scuderia Ferrari garage, drawing attention from both motorsport and mixed martial arts communities.
UFC Champion Khamzat Chimaev Tours Ferrari F1 Garage at Baku GP
Khamzat Chimaev arrived ahead of the first practice session in Baku and was granted access to the pit lane and team garage. According to his social media posts, Chimaev and members of his entourage walked directly onto the pit apron, where they paused to photograph the SF-25 race car before the session began.
Chimaev’s appearance followed a series of high-profile personal milestones this month. Earlier, the Chechen-born fighter received a Ferrari 296 GTB as a gift, adding to his collection of high-end vehicles. His visit to Ferrari’s garage appears to have been largely promotional, with Chimaev acknowledging his passion for performance cars in interviews throughout the year. Team personnel and fellow Ferrari guests, including other athletes and social media influencers, took snapshots with Chimaev as he toured the facility.
Although Chimaev’s primary focus remains inside the octagon, the timing of the visit aligns with a period of relative downtime for the 29-year-old fighter. Chimaev recently extended his undefeated MMA record to 15–0 by defeating Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319, claiming the middleweight title. With no confirmed opponent yet scheduled for his next defense, Chimaev appears to be exploring opportunities for brand partnerships and expanding his off-cage profile.
Ferrari, for its part, benefits from the crossover exposure. By hosting a global combat sports figure, the team reinforces its image as a lifestyle and performance brand beyond the confines of motorsport. Scuderia personnel guided Chimaev through the garage’s technical areas, explaining elements of car setup and pit-stop procedures. Although Chimaev did not participate in any formal track activities or simulator sessions, his tour underscored Ferrari’s willingness to engage with high-profile figures from other sports.
Social media response to Chimaev’s appearance was immediate. Fans on platforms such as X and Instagram commented on the unlikely pairing, noting the contrast between combat sports and motorsport disciplines. Some observers joked that Chimaev’s intensity could unsettle Formula 1 drivers, while others viewed the visit as a natural extension of his growing global brand.