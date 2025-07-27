What Video Games Does Khamzat Chimaev Play When He’s Not Smashing Opponents?

Most people think mixed martial artists spend their downtime shadowboxing or staring at protein shakes, but Khamzat Chimaev has other plans. The undefeated UFC middleweight contender relaxes between training sessions by diving into video games.

Khamzat Chimaev and Video Games

Chimaev’s gaming preferences lean toward strategic combat, which makes sense for someone who spends his days figuring out how to submit opponents. He plays Dota 2, the multiplayer online battle arena game that turns ordinary people into keyboard warriors. The Swedish-based fighter posted photos on social media showing himself at the hero selection screen, though he appears to stick to unranked matches rather than the soul-crushing world of competitive ranking. Smart choice, really. Getting flamed by teenagers online might be more brutal than anything he faces in the octagon.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 26: Khamzat Chimaev of Russia prepares to face Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in a middleweight fight during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Dota 2 involves two teams of five players attempting to destroy each other’s Ancient, a structure located deep within each team’s base Players control heroes with unique abilities, collecting experience points and items while engaging in player versus player combat. The game requires strategic thinking, quick reflexes, and the patience to deal with teammates who blame everyone except themselves for losses. Each match can last anywhere from 20 minutes to over an hour.

Khamzat Chimaev also enjoys mobile games, which became public knowledge during a UFC 273 press conference when he completely ignored a reporter’s question. While the journalist asked about his hotel encounter with opponent Gilbert Burns, Chimaev held up his phone and announced, “I am playing, one second brother

The press conference audience found this hilarious, though the reporter probably felt less amused. Nothing says professional athlete like publicly prioritizing mobile gaming over media obligations.

Beyond Dota 2, Chimaev has been tracked playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive across multiple servers, with gaming analytics site BattleMetrics showing his activity on over 70 different servers. Counter-Strike involves two teams competing in objective-based rounds where players must plant bombs, rescue hostages, or eliminate opponents. The game requires precise aim, tactical thinking, and team coordination, skills that might actually complement his fighting instincts.

Chimaev also enjoys PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds), the battle royale game where 100 players parachute onto an island and fight until only one survives. The game forces players into increasingly smaller safe zones. In PUBG, players scavenge for weapons and equipment while avoiding a deadly electrical field that shrinks the playable area.

Chimaev’s UFC career has been nothing short of dominant. He holds a perfect 14-0 record with six knockouts, six submissions, and two decision victories. He made UFC history by winning his first two fights within ten days during the pandemic era, setting a record that might never be broken.

The fighter’s next challenge involves facing Dricus Du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship on August 16, 2025, at UFC 319 in Chicago. This represents Chimaev’s first title shot after years of requesting championship opportunities. Du Plessis currently holds the belt and will defend it against the undefeated contender at the United Center.