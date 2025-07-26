Paulo Costa’s Declares a Holy War Aimed at Khamzat Chimaev and “The Muslims invaders”

If you’re the kind of fight fan who tunes in for chaos, memes, and a dash of medieval bravado, Paulo Costa’s obsession with Khamzat Chimaev might just be your Roman coliseum. ‘The Eraser’ is at it again, this time kicking his Twitter callouts into the Holy Crusades.

Paulo Costa’s Controversial Tweet at Khamzat Chimaev

In his latest callout attempt, Costa tweeted:

“My ancestors took the holy land, my great-great-grandparents expelled the Muslims invaders from the Iberian Peninsula. I will continue our legacy subduing our enemies in name of our Lord and Savior.”

My ancestors took the holy land, my great-great-grandparents expelled the Muslims invaders from the Iberian Peninsula. I will continue our legacy subduing our enemies in name of our Lord and Savior . ☦️ pic.twitter.com/w3x8nSrakd — Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 26, 2025

But let’s not pretend this is out of character. Costa’s been in a public one-sided knife fight with Chimaev for ages. It started out your garden-variety trash talk but quickly escalated to a full drama series. There have been squabbles at the UFC Performance Institute with both fighters lobbing insults, and even a pair of now-legendary “Gourmet Chechen” sunglasses unveiled for the dedicated cause of trolling Khamzat.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 26: Khamzat Chimaev of Russia prepares to face Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in a middleweight fight during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Things took a nasty (and personal) turn recently when Costa accused Chimaev of sliding into his girlfriend’s DMs with messages Costa deemed, in his words, “very bad.” For Costa, this was a line-crossing. Chimaev, not to be outdone in juvenile banter, retorted on social media that it was Costa’s wife who messaged him first – cue thousands of MMA fans racing online to pick sides.

Costa, never one to let a conspiracy go unaddressed, doubled down: “Chimaev, you are a coward. I’m here and I’m going to look for you. I’m going to chase for you, and I will not stop until I get to you”

Is it professional rivalry? Blood feud? Extremely online soap opera? Why not all three?

All the while, Costa’s running commentary renders every possible scenario into meme fodder, whether he’s threatening to “pee in his face” over drug test jibes or promising to fly to Chicago just to stalk Chimaev at his next fight And let’s not overlook the religious tone of his latest tweet – because nothing says “MMA grudge match” like invoking your great-great-grandparents’ crusades.

Khamzat Chimaev is next booked to take on the middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 318. Meanwhile, Paulo Costa is 2-4 in his last six UFC matches.