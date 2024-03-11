What Does the Future Hold for Francis Ngannou?

Francis Ngannou is one of the most powerful fighters in combat sports. He was very destructive in the UFC where he landed the heavyweight title after stopping Stipe Miocic in the second round of their clash in 2021.

Ngannou’s next assignment is a boxing contest against former world champion Anthony Joshua. After that fight, he is set to decide on what the future holds for him. Here is a look at the Predator’s options.

Boxing Long Term

The Cameroonian goes into the fight with Joshua, with just one professional boxing appearance behind him. He faced WBC champion Tyson Fury last October, and he surprised a lot of boxing pundits with his performance in the ring. Although he lost that fight on points, he floored the Gypsy King in the third round of that contest.

If Ngannou can have moments of success against AJ, even in a loss, his future could remain in boxing. His career in the sport has started in the toughest possible way, and if he faces fighters lower down the rankings, there is no reason he can’t be triumphant.

PFL Debut Set to Come

Ngannou signed a lucrative multi-fight deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) last May, but he has yet to appear on the brand. It is rumoured he is likely to make his PFL debut in a PPV event later in 2024.

The Cameroon-born fighter is expected to boost the Super Fight Division in the PFL. He is also going to be on the PFL’s Global Athlete Advisory Board, where he will help promote PFL Africa.

Francis Ngannou has signed an expansive multi-fight deal with the Professional Fighters League, he and the organization jointly announced Tuesday.



He is expected to make his PFL debut on pay-per-view in 2024 against an opponent to be announced. pic.twitter.com/qNL0vWuGem — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 16, 2023

Ngannou has been linked with former champion Bruno Cappelozza for his PFL debut. The PFL are also looking to add their roster of free agents in 2024, with some big names in MMA being offered deals.

A Return to The Octagon?

Although it is hard to see Ngannou returning to UFC anytime soon, the door is unlikely to be completely closed for him. Many believe he is now the biggest star in combat sports, so the UFC could still pursue his contract in the future.

Before he left the UFC, early discussions were being held about a clash with Jon Jones. That would have been one of the biggest fights in the history of the brand. Jones currently holds Ngannou’s former heavyweight title.

Another potential opponent for Ngannou in the UFC is Tom Aspinall. The British boxer holds the interim heavyweight belt and has won seven of his eight fights with the brand.

Ngannou has shown he is not afraid to take on a challenge in his career. He is popular around the world, so whatever his future holds, there is sure to be a lot of interest from his army of supporters.