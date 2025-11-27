Conor McGregor’s potential return has transformed from speculation into quantifiable betting propositions that show the fighter’s uncertainty. McGregor’s participation at the white house remains possible but far from guaranteed, with sportsbooks pricing in the substantial hurdles between his March eligibility and a June bout.

The former two-division champion accepted an 18-month suspension from Combat Sports Anti-Doping on October 6, 2025, following three missed drug tests during 2024. His period of ineligibility commenced on September 20, 2024, and will conclude on March 20, 2026. It makes it more difficult to predict the odds for the event given this scenario.

McGregor had been pursuing a return to competition throughout 2024. White stated in August 2024 that McGregor “won’t fight this year,” effectively ruling out any 2024 comeback. By November 2024, White suggested McGregor might return in the “later part of 2025,” though that timeline proved overly optimistic given the anti-doping suspension that became official months later.

The March 20, 2026 eligibility date creates a viable window for McGregor’s participation in the UFC’s most ambitious venue project to date. President Donald Trump announced in early July 2025 that a UFC event would take place at the White House as part of the nation’s 250th birthday celebration. The date was initially set for July 4, 2026, but Trump confirmed on October 6, 2025, that the event would occur on June 14, 2026, coinciding with his 80th birthday. This scheduling allows McGregor just under three months from the end of his suspension to potentially compete, provided the UFC offers him a spot and negotiations conclude successfully.

What are the odds for Conor McGregor making a comeback?

McGregor has actively campaigned for inclusion on the White House card. In July 2025, he responded to Trump’s announcement by stating he would be honored to compete at such an event. He subsequently claimed a deal with Michael Chandler was “signed, sealed” for the White House card, though Dana White contradicted this assertion in October 2025, clarifying that no fighter negotiations had begun.

Betting markets have established official odds reflecting McGregor’s candidacy for the White House event. Multiple sportsbooks list McGregor at 4/1 odds to appear on the card, translating to approximately 20 percent implied probability. Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall lead the betting markets as joint favorites at 3/1 odds, while Max Holloway is also listed at 4/1 alongside McGregor. Sean O’Malley trails at 5/1. Some betting platforms had initially offered different odds, with one market placing McGregor at +1000 for a White House appearance.

Beyond McGregor’s participation, oddsmakers have created extensive prop betting markets around potential opponents and event logistics. Michael Chandler is listed as the clear favorite to face McGregor, with 52 percent odds among speculative opponent matchups. The South Lawn emerged as the overwhelming favorite for the Octagon’s location with -200 odds, compared to alternative venues like the putting green or tennis court. Additional novelty wagers have been offered on whether President Trump will place a UFC title belt on the winner or dance inside the cage during the event.

McGregor has not competed in the UFC since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in his second consecutive loss to Dustin Poirier. He has won only one bout since winning the lightweight title in January 2016, defeating Donald Cerrone by knockout in January 2020. His recent record stands at 22-6-0 as a professional mixed martial artist, with losses in three of his last four UFC appearances, all ending by early stoppage.

While the 4/1 White House appearance odds suggest approximately one-in-five likelihood, the speculative nature of the June 2026 event means these numbers will shift considerably once Dana White begins formal fighter negotiations in February 2026.