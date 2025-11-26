Jon Jones provides update on potentially fighting at UFC White House

UFC veteran Jon Jones has provided an update on him potentially returning to mixed martial arts for a fight at next year’s UFC White House event.

As we know, Jon Jones is a pretty unpredictable individual – and that, in itself, is an understatement. One minute he is retired from mixed martial arts, and the next, he is practically begging to be put on one of the biggest cards that will take place in 2026. It’s hard to follow what exactly he’s going to do next, but at this moment, you would have to say that he is leaning towards a comeback. Dana White, meanwhile, doesn’t really seem to be budging all too much.

Jon Jones has achieved some truly wonderful things throughout the course of his career and that much goes without saying but after the whole ‘ducking’ incident with Tom Aspinall, he will have to put in some serious work if he wants to convince Dana White that he is trustworthy enough to earn a big spot on the White House card.

In a recent series of tweets, Jon Jones was asked a few different things about that event, and whether or not he thinks he will be part of it.

Jon was first asked about whether or not a fight between him and Alex Pereira could happen.

“It’s a little bit out of my hands, I’m getting in shape, I’m lean and completely capable of hopping into a training camp. I guess time will tell. Either way life is good.”

From there, he gave a similar answer when asked if he would be comfortable not being the main event of the evening, but just being part of the main card.

“Absolutely!”

Will it actually happen? Only time will tell.