Weili Zhang ‘Irritated’ With Joanna Jedrzejczyk For Coronavirus Jokes

Weili Zhang is still angry and irritated with Joanna Jedrzejczyk for her comments towards the Coronavirus and the jokes she made.

Back in January, the former champ posted a photo of her wearing a mask and made fun of the Coronavirus. Immediately, Zhang and many took offense to it and now two months later, the Chinese champion is still angry.

“I was really angry about that, especially since she’s making jokes about the outbreak, and making jokes about our nation, our country,” Zhang said to the media (via BJPENN.com). “Because a lot of died from this coronavirus, a lot of families lost their members around the world, lots of kids lost their parents and became orphans. It’s a very tragic moment for all the Chinese people, but not only the Chinese people but all the people around the world. And she’s making jokes on that? It really, really made me irritated

“It’s probably because of the cultural difference. In Chinese culture, we don’t laugh at people who are suffering,” she continued. “We help them, we help them up, we build them up. But I don’t know about her. I’m just really angry about it.”

On Saturday night, in the co-main event of UFC 248, Zhang will look to defend her title against Jedrzejczyk. It is an interesting fight where the champion is a slight favorite.

Zhang is riding a very impressive 20-fight winning streak but is just 4-0 inside the Octagon and coming off a shocking first-round knockout win over Jessica Andrade to win the title.

Jedrzejczyk, meanwhile, returned to the strawweight division with a very impressive decision win over Michelle Waterson last time out. Before that, she suffered a decision loss to Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant flyweight belt.

This is no doubt an interesting fight and whether or not Zhang’s emotions will play into the fight is to be seen.

Who do you think will win between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248?