Conor McGregor and Max Holloway trade barbs after UFC announces rematch

Earlier tonight, UFC CEO Dana White finally announced Conor McGregor’s much-anticipated return fight.



After nearly a five-year hiatus, former UFC double champion “The Notorious” is finally returning to the octagon on July 11. He will run it back with Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout will be contested at 170 pounds and will be a five-rounder.



Check out the entire UFC 329 fight card below:

Fights announced for UFC 329 on July 11 in Las Vegas



McGregor vs. Holloway 2 will be five rounds at welterweight



Many other solid fights on the card 👇 pic.twitter.com/3fxqkmSnVR — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 17, 2026

Conor McGregor and Max Holloway’s hilarious back-and-forth after UFC 329 announcement

After the rematch was announced, Max Holloway posted a promo clip on X and captioned it:

“July 11 Return of the MAX.”

Meanwhile, McGregor warned, “Blessed.” The Dubliner wrote on X:

“I’m gonna son you, child. Again.”

Holloway was quick to reply to the aforementioned post:

“We gonna find out Saturday night 😂🤙🏻”

Check out Max Holloway and Conor McGregor’s comments below:

We gonna find out Saturday night 😂🤙🏻 https://t.co/xY0mArocCv — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) May 17, 2026

Conor McGregor and Max Holloway first met inside the octagon in 2013, when “The Notorious” earned a unanimous decision victory despite tearing his ACL during the fight.

Now, Holloway, the former BMF and featherweight champion who hails himself the best boxer in the UFC, is set to make his welterweight debut against McGregor, who has been sidelined for nearly five years and is also on a two-fight losing skid.

Holloway, on the other hand, most recently lost his BMF strap to Charles Oliveira in a rematch.

Earlier today, McGregor also posted a picture of him pushing Holloway’s face during their first outing, with the following caption:

“You’re gonna put respect on my motherf*cking name.”

Meanwhile, Holloway shared a clip of his first encounter with McGregor, where he briefly knocked the Irishman down with a head kick. “Blessed” captioned the post:

“Nah, big dog you gonna put some respect on my name.”

Check out Max Holloway and Conor McGregor’s comments below:

Nah big dog you gonna put some respect on my name. https://t.co/K8PKlb6TnT pic.twitter.com/onKSwhn6xA — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) May 17, 2026





