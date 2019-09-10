Weili Zhang Explains Why She Wants To Fight Valentina Shevchenko

Spread the word!













Weili Zhang is the UFC’s new strawweight champion and is now eyeing a second belt. She wants to fight flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko next.

Why she wants to fight against Shevchenko is simple. Weili Zhang wants to test herself against the best in the world.

“I really want to fight Valentina because I think Valentina is one of the best,” Weili Zhang said backstage at UFC 242 (h/t MMAJunkie). “If you want to be the best, you have to fight the best. I think it will be a very exciting fight for the fans and I believe one day we will meet, but before that I wish Valentina all the best of luck and health.”

If she defends her title at strawweight next though, there is one very important fight in the division. That is Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson which headlines UFC Tampa. The fight could serve as the number one contender bout, especially if Tatiana Suarez is not healthy or needs another fight and Rose Namajunas doesn’t want to fight yet.

But, according to Weili Zhang, she says it depends on how they perform, on whether or not they get the next shot.

“Could be [for the next title shot] – doesn’t matter,” Zhang said. “It depends how they perform in their fight. Joanna is a very good striker. She has very fast hand speed. But right now, she’s not as good as she was when she was champion. This fight could go either way. Both fighters are great fighters, but I think Joanna takes this one. I’m good friends with Michelle Waterson. I hope she gets it done. If she has the right game plan, she can win.”

Regardless, Weili Zhang has options for his next fight whether or not that is at flyweight or defending her belt.

Who do you think would win between Valentina Shevchenko vs. Weili Zhang if they were to fight?