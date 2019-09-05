Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Win Over Michelle Waterson Will Result In Title Shot

Spread the word!













Former women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk could have the chance to regain her title soon.

Jedrzejczyk meets fellow contender Michelle Waterson in the UFC Tampa headliner which takes place October 12. The winner of the bout could stake a claim at the next title shot against Weili Zhang.

However, Jedrzejczyk claims victory over Waterson will land her the next crack at the title and it’s even written in her fight contract:

“We have in the contract that the win will get a duel of the strawweight category,” Jedrzejczyk said to a Polish outlet (translation via BJ Penn). “The fight for the title is closer than we think.

“After the victory with Michelle on October 12, I hope that in the first quarter of 2020 I will get a chance to return to the throne.”

It’s not clear if the same applies if Waterson wins, but for Jedrzejczyk, it’s another chance to become a two-time strawweight champion. The 32-year-old ruled over the division from 2015 to 2017 until she was knocked out by Rose Namajunas.

She would lose to Namajunas again in their rematch via unanimous decision before getting back to winning ways against Tecia Torres. Another attempt at UFC gold failed when she was outpointed by Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant flyweight title last year.

However, she will now look to establish a winning run and get back the title that was synonymous with her name.

Do you think Jedrzejczyk will get the job done at UFC Tampa?