After 13 Weeks of Intense Training, Jonathan Haggerty Ready to Defend Title In Denver

ByTimothy Wheaton
The General’ Jonathan Haggerty has the biggest fight of his career upcoming on September 6 as he looks to defend his Muay Thai world title against Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event at ONE 168. This fight will take place an elevation in Denver, Colorado.

Jonathan Haggerty Stateside

The English-born Jonathan Haggerty has cut his teeth in the stadium and ONE Championship scene in Muay Thai. He’s fought various champions including wars against Rodtang Jitmuangnon. But since going up in weight ‘The General’ has found tremendous success.

The 27-year-old Jonathan Haggerty knocked out Nong-O Hama to capture Muay Thai gold, then KO’d Fabricio Andrade for a kickboxing title, and defended his Muay Thai crown via knockout against Felipe Lobo. Now, he faces the top-ranked pound-for-pound Muay Thai striker Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168.

Fighting in Colorado, USA is no joke. The elevation makes it a massive challenge for even the world’s best athletes. To better prepare, Haggery has spent weeks training in Denver. Speaking in an interview, the English athlete explained:

“We’ve left no stone unturned. I know everybody says this, but really, this is the hardest camp I’ve ever done. This is 13 weeks of solid, hard work, dieting, head down. We’re out here in Denver acclimatizing. I think it was a great idea to come out four weeks before the fight.

“We just wanted to get a head start. We wanted to get our foot in the door as soon as possible. You know, we wanted to get a head start. So we came out to Denver four weeks before to acclimatize, get used to it, no excuses. So when fight night comes, we’re more than ready.

“We’re so high up, and I’m trying to catch a breath after a hectic round on the pads. It’s pretty hard. The first day we got here, it was hard. But we’ve done so well to acclimatize so early, and we’re up in the mountains now running, doing our fitness.

“I mean, it’s an advantage, but mainly, it’s great for the mind, you know? Just to know that you are ready and one step ahead.”

