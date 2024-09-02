After 13 Weeks of Intense Training, Jonathan Haggerty Ready to Defend Title In Denver

The General’ Jonathan Haggerty has the biggest fight of his career upcoming on September 6 as he looks to defend his Muay Thai world title against Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event at ONE 168. This fight will take place an elevation in Denver, Colorado.

Jonathan Haggerty Stateside

The English-born Jonathan Haggerty has cut his teeth in the stadium and ONE Championship scene in Muay Thai. He’s fought various champions including wars against Rodtang Jitmuangnon. But since going up in weight ‘The General’ has found tremendous success.

The 27-year-old Jonathan Haggerty knocked out Nong-O Hama to capture Muay Thai gold, then KO’d Fabricio Andrade for a kickboxing title, and defended his Muay Thai crown via knockout against Felipe Lobo. Now, he faces the top-ranked pound-for-pound Muay Thai striker Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168.

Fighting in Colorado, USA is no joke. The elevation makes it a massive challenge for even the world’s best athletes. To better prepare, Haggery has spent weeks training in Denver. Speaking in an interview, the English athlete explained: