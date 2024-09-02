John Lineker Predicts Knockout in Muay Thai Debut vs. Asa Ten Pow at ONE 168

ByTimothy Wheaton
John Lineker ONE 168

Hands of Stone’ John Lineker will be competing in his first Muay Thai match at ONE 168 on September 6. Naturally, the hard-hitting Brazilian is expecting a knockout victory.

John Lineker Aiming for Knockout in Muay Thai

Since turning pro in 2008, John Lineker has racked up nearly 50 matches in MMA and nearly half of his wins have come by way of knockout. Whether he was competing in the UFC, Shooto, or ONE Championship, he was feared for the power in his hands. The Brazilian slugger was inspired by Wanderlei Silva and always swings for the fences to put his opponents away.

READ MORE:  Rodtang Confident Jonathan Haggerty vs. Superlek ends in knockout: "Number one in Muay Thai and kickboxing"
Lineker
Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

MMA veteran Bibiano Fernandes set the record for most defenses in ONE history, ‘Hands of Stone’ put him down and took the title for himself with a stunning second-round knockout. After losing the title to Fabrício Andrade, he has taken a few more matches in MMA but now looks for success in Muay Thai.

At ONE 168, Lineker is set to face the US-born Asa Ten Pow. The 34-year-old ‘The American Ninja’ is a striker who has experience in MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai. Currently, in ONE he is on an impressive two-fight knockout win streak and is looking to make it a harsh welcome for Lineker into Muay Thai.

READ MORE:  Rodtang Confident Jonathan Haggerty vs. Superlek ends in knockout: "Number one in Muay Thai and kickboxing"

Discussing the ONE 168 matchup in Denver, USA, John Lineker said:

“Asa Ten Pow is a striking guy, a specialist in this area, and who is already used to fighting under the rules of Muay Thai. He is a very tough and technical athlete. I had the opportunity to meet him a few times backstage at ONE events, and he is a really nice guy. I am sure we will have an excellent fight.

“I always look for the knockout, and it certainly won’t be any different this time. I’m going to look for the knockout all the time, round by round, and I hope I can do it. I see myself knocking out Asa Ten Pow because that’s what I like and that’s what I do when I step into the cage.”

READ MORE:  Rodtang Confident Jonathan Haggerty vs. Superlek ends in knockout: "Number one in Muay Thai and kickboxing"

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts