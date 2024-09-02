Rodtang Confident Jonathan Haggerty vs. Superlek ends in knockout: “Number one in Muay Thai and kickboxing”

The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon has faced both Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9 in Muay Thai. The Thai-born striker offers his prediction on the ONE 168 Muay Thai title match upcoming on September 6.

Rodtang on Haggerty vs. Superlek

The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is an English-born striker who has grown up fighting in ONE Championship. Last year, in the first round, he knocked out the legendary Nong-O Hama to capture gold in Muay Thai. Next, he knocked out Fabricio Andrade to earn the kickboxing world title. Most recently, he defended his Muay Thai crown via TKO against Felipe Lobo. Despite early struggles in ONE, it’s been smooth sailing since going up in weight.

‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9, of Thailand, is carving out a legendary legacy in Muay Thai. Throughout his career, the top pound-for-pound athlete has earned titles in True4U, WBC, Lumpinee Stadium, and ONE Championship.

Between Muay Thai and kickboxing, Superlek is on an impressive 12-fight win streak with notable wins over Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, K-1 Champion Takeru Segawa, kickboxing champion Daniel Puertas Gallardo, and the ultra-talented Panpayak Jitmuangnon, among others.

Now, Superlek is going up in weight to challenge the two-sport king Haggerty for his Muay Thai crown. Rodtang offered his prediction for the title fight going down at ONE 168. He said: