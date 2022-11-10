Wayne Rooney delivers motivating message to Molly McCann ahead of UFC 281: “I know you’re going to do it!”

UFC fighter Molly McCann got a phone call of a lifetime recently. English football legend Wayne Rooney called Liverpool’s ‘Meatball’ Molly to give her a motivating message. Rooney played for Everton Football Club, based in Liverpool, this team is highly supported by McCann. Rooney, like ‘Meatball,’ is born in Liverpool.

Molly McCann will be fighting at Madison Square Garden in New York City this weekend at UFC 281. On the phone call, Wayne Rooney wished her all the best, he said:

“Hi Molly, just want to wish you all the best for your fight on Saturday. Of course, I can’t be there, I really enjoyed it last time. I know you’re going to do it, going to get the win. I’m back in England now, so buzzin’ I can’t be there. I’ll be watching. All the best! Hopefully, you can get that win. Take care and see you soon.”

Molly McCann received some kind words from Wayne Rooney just days out from #UFC281 ⚽️



‘Meatball’ McCann then told a story about working with Rooney during one of her last bouts and he carried her bags for her.

“I’ve had a lot of special moments but that’s up there for me.”

Molly McCann and Everton

‘Meatball’ Molly McCann is a huge supporter of Liverpool’s Everton Football Club. Even though this fight is taking place in New York City, she took a little piece of her home with her. McCann gifted an Everton jersey to the UFC 281 headliner Israel Adesanya. ‘The Last Stylebender’ was flattered by the gift and gave her a hug.

‘Meatball’ McCann has had an incredible 2022 in the UFC. She defeated Luana Carolina and Hannah Goldy both via spinning back elbow TKO. Both of these matches were hosted in the 02 Arena in London, England. At UFC 281, McCann is looking to earn her third win of 2022 when she faces off against Erin Blanchfield.