Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Believes Molly McCann Has Championship Aspirations In Her Future

WWE icon and movie star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson believes that Molly McCann has a championship title run in her future.

McCann has been taking the UFC fandom by storm, delivering on back to back spinning elbow finishes in her past two bouts. Both of those matches took place in England, and the arena erupted both time when she finished her opponent.

McCann is currently on an impressive three fight winning streak, and looks to continue her recent success in her next match against Erin Blanchfield. The two will be facing off at UFC 281, which takes place at MSG this November. The card has an extremely compelling matchup, as Alex Pereira will challenge Israel Adesanya for the Middleweight title. The two have met twice in kickboxing, both wins going to the Brazilian.

‘The Rock’ posted about ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann’s potential future on Twitter

‘The Rock’ originally posted about McCann on Instagram when she TKO’d Hannah Goldy in her last bout. She landed a spinning elbow that ‘The Rock’ called “The People’s Elbow”. The same name that he had given one of his signature moves in the ring. “The People’s Elbow” was known as the most electrifying move in sports entertainment, as he would rip his elbow pad off and sail it into the front rows of the arena.

When McCann’s business partner “Barstool Sports”, ran an article on ‘The Rock’s’ Instagram post, he decided to quote tweet it and leave even more praise for McCann.

“Strong chance we’ll hear #AndNew connected to @MeatballMolly’s name in the future. #peopleselbow #meatballelbow.” ‘The Rock’ tweeted out.

‘The Rock’ is an avid MMA fan, as he even strapped the title around the waist of Jorge Masvidal, after he defeated Nate Diaz to earn the “BMF” belt. ‘The Rock’ also tweets out about big events and his reaction to fights in real time. He congratulated Leon Edwards after he sparked Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 to become the new welterweight champion.