Ex-Watford keeper reveals why Paddy Pimblett was kicked out of Liverpool match

Former Watford and Manchester United shot-stopper, Ben Foster has revealed the reason why UFC lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett was kicked out of Vicarage Road three years ago — after sourcing him four tickets to watch his side take on Pimblett’s favored, Liverpool.

Foster, a former goalkeeper for Manchester United and Watford, won eight caps for the England national team during his professional career, as well as enjoying spells with the likes of West Bromwich Albion, and Birmingham City during his tenure in the sport.

As for Pimblett, the promotional-perfect lightweight grappler turned in another impressive victory at UFC 304 at the end of July, featuring on the main card in Manchester against veteran lightweight striker, King Green.

Submitting the San Bernardino native with a stunning triangle win, Paddy Pimblett finally cracked the lightweight top-15 rankings — and has been linked with an eye-catching matchup against Brazilian fan-favorite, Renato Moicano — who is currently set to headline UFC Fight Night Paris next month in a matchup with Nimes native, Benoit Saint-Denis.

Ben Foster reveals why Paddy Pimblett got ejected from Liverpool match

And reflecting on his decision to gift the above-mentioned, Pimblett four tickets to visit Vicarage Road as Watford took on Liverpool — Foster revealed that the Huyton native’s decision to celebrate away goals whilst seated in the home end of the stadium got him chucked from the arena.

“I got him (Paddy Pimblett) four tickets for the game,” Ben Foster said on his podcast. “They’re Watford tickets, at Watford, so he has to sit in amongst the Watford fans. So I said, ‘Paddy, I can get you four tickets. But you’ve got to keep it on the down-low.'” [Liverpool] beat us 5-0, Mo (Mohamed) Salah hattrick. Every goal that went in, he (Pimblett) is jumping around celebrating.”

“Anyway, I got a week’s fine for that,” Ben Foster explained. “I got done a week’s wages for that.”