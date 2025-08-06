UFC Hall of Famer Diego Sanchez was arrested on July 7, 2025, after allegedly firing a gun from a moving car while officers responded to a traffic accident on I-40 in Albuquerque. Bodycam footage shows Sanchez being handcuffed, slurring his words, and sporting new face tattoos not seen during his fighting career. Once in the police car, he yells that his wrists are bleeding and the cuffs are too tight, shouting, “It’s about to break skin!” When asked if he had any weapons responded, “I have nothing.”

A second officer soon arrives and informs the first that the man arrested is UFC Hall of Famer and Season 1 winner of The Ultimate Fighter, Diego Sanchez. The driver of the vehicle told police he was giving Sanchez a ride because his bike had a flat tire. The arresting officer remained calm and adjusted the cuffs in an attempt to deescalate the situation. At one point an officer is heard on camera saying “I’ve watched you since I was a little kid.”

Sadly, this appears to be the latest in a series of troubling incidents involving the former MMA star.

(Mugshot arrest)

Abusive Relationship with Coach

For a time Diego Sanchez trained with fake martial artist and conman Joshua Fabia. Their unorthodox training drew widespread criticism from the MMA community—Fabia was seen chasing Diego with a knife in a cage, hanging him upside down while striking his head, and blindfolding him during sparring while hitting him with a rope. Diego even referred to Fabia as an “end of times prophet” in interviews.

To his detriment, Diego Sanchez cut ties with his longtime team at Jackson Wink to make Fabia his sole coach. From there, Fabia began exerting increasing control over his life – appearing in interviews, confronting commentators and former fighters over perceived disrespect, and pushing conspiracy claims about the UFC giving Diego dangerous matchups and letting him take unnecessary damage.

In a later interview, Diego confirmed that Fabia planned to secure a settlement from the UFC and take half. After his UFC release, Diego ended their professional relationship. A video later surfaced of Fabia allegedly trying to extort him, saying, “You can have your freedom,” while asking him to sign documents.

Diego Sanchez training with Joshua Fabia

Effects of CTE?

Fans have speculated that Diego Sanchez’s increasingly erratic behavior, particularly around the Joshua Fabia era — may have been a result of CTE. Sanchez became an octagon legend through some of the UFC’s most iconic wars. His Hall of Fame bout with Clay Guida stands out, as does his brutal battle with Gilbert Melendez. Watching Diego charge forward with his face torn open became expected This is why fans and fighters alike respected him.

Despite being a savage in the cage, Diego was known outside it as a kind, fun-loving guy. A powerful example came in 2017, when he granted the wish of Isaac “The Shermanator” Marquez, an MMA fan with Down syndrome whose dream was to fight. Diego made his dream come true. Victory came to Issac via armbar during the charity match, giving Isaac the win.

Moments like that are what made Diego a beloved fan favorite. Much like BJ Penn, we as an MMA community can only hope he finds the help and healing he needs.

(Diego Sanchez vs Isaac “The Shermanator” Marquez)