Watch: Unreal Flying Knee Knockout From Karim Henniène Halts Godogo in Third Round – PFL Africa 3

Karim Henniène captured a spot in the 2025 PFL Africa Bantamweight Final by defeating Boule Godogo via a stunning flying knee knockout in the third round of their semifinal bout at PFL Africa 3 in Kigali, Rwanda. The event took place October 18 at the BK Arena and served as the concluding stage of the 2025 PFL Africa tournament, with winners advancing to the championship card in Benin on December 20.

Karim Henniène Secures Bantamweight Final Berth with Third-Round Flying Knee Knockout

​Henniène entered the bout unbeaten as a professional, carrying a 5–0 record after a successful amateur career that included a regional featherweight title. The Algerian-born fighter trains out of Tristar Gym and had won his quarterfinal matchup against Asiashu Tshitamba by decision, advancing to the semifinals despite missing weight at the official weigh-in. Henniène weighed in at 137.2 pounds, 1.2 pounds over the bantamweight limit, and was fined 20 percent of his purse, which was awarded to his opponent, Godogo.

​Boule Godogo arrived at the BK Arena as a rising star from Nigeria, boasting a perfect 4–0 professional record after turning pro in 2021. Godogo had built momentum with a series of stoppage victories and was riding a wave of expectation following a first-round finish over Shannon Van Tonder earlier in the summer.

​The fight opened with both men testing range and engaging in clinch work against the fence. Godogo attempted repeated level changes, while Henniène countered with low kicks and overhand shots. A tight opening round saw neither fighter establish decisive control, though Godogo pressured for takedowns and Henniène landed crisp jabs as he created space.

​In the second frame, Godogo pressed forward with heavy strikes and another takedown attempt, but Henniène defended well and responded with calf kicks before narrowly avoiding a hip throw. The action remained competitive, with both athletes trading strikes and clinch exchanges until the final bell.

​The decisive moment arrived in the third round, shortly after the midway point. Godogo pressed for another takedown, but Henniène seized the opportunity to land a flying knee as his opponent shot in. The strike connected cleanly, sending Godogo to the canvas and forcing referee stoppage at 4:21 of Round 3. The finish marked Henniène’s first professional knockout and underscored his evolution from a technical striker into a fight-finisher.

​With the victory, Henniène advances to the PFL Africa Bantamweight Final, where he will face South Africa’s Nkosi Ndebele. Ndebele earned his spot by edging Simbarashe Hokonya via split decision in the evening’s main event. The PFL Africa Finals card is scheduled for December 20 in Cotonou, Benin, with champions to be crowned across four weight classes.