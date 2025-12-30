Watch UFC’s Greatest Knockouts of 2025 – Free Full Video

UFC has dropped a free, 53‑minute “GREATEST KNOCKOUTS From 2025!” compilation on its official YouTube channel, showcasing many of the year’s most dramatic finishes across divisions. The knockout reel is available in full and it is free to watch worldwide.

The Greatest UFC Knockouts of 2025

The lineup opens with Jiří Procházka’s comeback elbow knockout of Khalil Rountree Jr., then rolls straight into Modestas Bukauskas’ left‑hook stoppage of Junior Cerqueira and Ricky Simon’s one‑two that shuts off Javid Basharat. Ilia Topuria’s first‑round knockout of Charles Oliveira in a lightweight title fight anchors an early segment, with commentary noting he became a two‑division UFC champion at 28.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 28: (L-R) Ilia Topuria of Spain strikes Charles Oliveira of Brazil in the UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 317 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

From there, the UFC knockout reel runs through Cesar Almeida’s last‑second counter of Abdul Razak Alhassan, Vitor Petrino’s short‑range uppercut–hook finish of Thomas Petersen, Christian Leroy Duncan’s spinning backfist knockout of Denis Tiuliulin, and Alex Pereira’s right‑hand finish of Magomed Ankalaev in a light heavyweight title defense. The mid‑card chapters touch Mauricio Ruffy vs. Bobby Green, Dominick Reyes’ Miami knockout of Nikita Krylov, Shamil Gaziev’s walk‑off right hand on Thomas Petersen, and a brutal late finish by Roman Dolidze over an overmatched foe in Vegas.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Carlos Ulberg of New Zealand fights Dominick Reyes of the United States in the Light Heavyweight Bout during the UFC Fight Night at RAC Arena on September 28, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Nassourdine Imavov dropping Israel Adesanya with a jab–overhand right combination and finishing with uppercuts along the fence, plus back‑to‑back spinning‑elbow KOs from Lerone Murphy and another contender in the same live event. Daniel Santos’ second‑round barrage against Yusaku Kinoshita, Carlos Prates’ knockout of Leon Edwards, Benoît Saint‑Denis’ clubbing left hand from the clinch on Beneil Dariush, and unbeaten contenders like Ibo Aslan and Azamat Murzakanov starching rivals also feature.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Carlos Prates of Brazil punches Leon Edwards of England during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The reel rounds out with Priscila Cachoeira’s clinch uppercut on Josiane Nunes, Malcolm Wellmaker’s step‑feint right hook finish of Kris Moutinho, Diego Lopes’ spinning‑elbow stoppage in a wild fight where both men traded the same technique, and heavyweight and lightweight bangers at the Apex that end in clean knockouts and heated reactions. Across the 40‑plus chapters, the video tracks everything from championship knockouts to debut statements, making it a one‑stop replay of the UFC’s most dramatic 2025 finishes.