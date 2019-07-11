Watch: UFC 239 ‘The Thrill & The Agony’ – Stars React To Askren KO

Spread the word!













The UFC has released a sneak peek of “The Thrill and The Agony” for UFC 239, which will no doubt be a good one. The card featured the incredible knockouts of Ben Askren, Luke Rockhold, and Alejandro Perez.

“The Thrill and The Agony” has become one of the must-watch UFC productions for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans. It takes fans behind the scenes of their monthly pay-per-views (PPVs), that shows footage in the Octagon, crowd reactions, and backstage encounters.

In the preview, it shows the reactions of Kamaru Usman, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and plenty of others as they watch Ben Askren getting knocked out in five seconds. Of course, “Funky” got KO’d via a flying knee against Jorge Masvidal, marking his first professional loss.

The episode also shows you Joe Rogan and company reaction to Amanda Nunes’ head kick KO to Holly Holm. And, of course, the feature brings you in closer when the judge’s scorecards were read for Jon Jones and Thiago Santos, and how their respective teams reacted.

“The Thrill and The Agony” is live on UFC Fight Pass for all fight fans to enjoy in full. Check out the preview below: