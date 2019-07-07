UFC 239 Results: Amanda Nunes Stuns Holly Holm With First Round Knockout

Spread the word!













In the co-main event of tonight’s (Sat. July 6, 2019) UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV), UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defends her title against Holly Holm.

Round 1:

Holm tags Nunes as she goes for an inside leg kick. Nunes blitzes forward but doesn’t land much. A head kick is just blocked by Holm from Nunes. A few clinch ups but they’re separated fairly quickly. A nice inside hook lands for Nunes, who follows up with a jab. Another big hook lands for Nunes. A high kick lands for Nunes that drops Holm. Nunes follows up on the ground with strikes and that’s it. Another knockout win for “The Lioness.”

Official Result: Amanda Nunes def. Holly Holm via R1 TKO (head kick and punches, 4:10)