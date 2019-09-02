Watch: Tito Ortiz & Alberto Del Rio Cut Awful Promo For Fight

Spread the word!













Tito Ortiz is now a member of Combate Americas and his first fight is set to be against Alberto Del Rio.

Del Rio is currently serving as an executive for Combate Americas but will step away from that to step inside the cage for an event to fight Ortiz. The two have really played up their rivalry as of late, but the two were in the cage and decided to call out each other out again. Even though the fight is set.

However, the way they did it got some people saying it was scripted and arguably the worst promo in MMA history. Well, take a look for yourself.

Tito Ortiz vs Alberto Del Rio – Cringe Level 100000000000000000% pic.twitter.com/7Fs1lHHByq September 1, 2019

Tito Ortiz last fought back in November of last year at the first Golden Boy MMA event. There, in the main event, he knocked out Chuck Liddell. Before that,” The Huntington Beach Badboy” was fighting in Bellator where his last fight was at Bellator 170 where submitted Chael Sonnen.

The 44-year-old is currently 20-12 as a pro and on a two-fight winning streak. He is a UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC light heavyweight champion. He also has notable wins over the likes of Stephan Bonnar, Ryan Bader, Ken Shamrock (three times), Vitor Belfort, Forrest Griffin, and Wanderlei Silva among others.

Alberto Del Rio, meanwhile, is 9-5 as a pro and fought PRIDE and DEEP early on his career. However, he has not competed in an MMA event since 2010 where he was knocked out by Mamoru Yamamoto. He did fight Mirko Cro Cop in PRIDE and was knocked out in just 46 seconds.

When and where this fight will take place is still unknown.

Is this promo between Tito Ortiz and Alberto Del Rio the worst promo in MMA history?