ByTimothy Wheaton
Watch: Skylar Lacy Disqualified After Tackling Brandon Moore in Bizarre Boxing Bout

The heavyweight clash between Brandon Moore and Skylar Lacy on the undercard of the Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins event at Flint, Michigan’s Dort Financial Center will be remembered for all the wrong reasons. The fight delivered a spectacle more reminiscent of professional wrestling than traditional boxing.

The bout began with high expectations but quickly devolved into an awkward contest dominated by excessive clinching and referee interventions. Both fighters, who transitioned to boxing from other sports struggled to establish any rhythm. Referee Steve Willis repeatedly warned both competitors for holding, deducting points from each during the early rounds. By the fifth round, Skylar Lacy had lost three points for persistent infractions, frustrating both fans and officials.

The turning point came in the eighth round when Lacy, perhaps channeling his football background, tackled Moore through the ropes and into the ringside broadcast table. The shocking WWE-style move left spectators stunned and forced referee Willis to step in. While Brandon Moore managed to climb back into the ring before the 20-count, Lacy was disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct at the 51-second mark of the round.

The bizarre sequence capped off what many are calling one of the most chaotic fights in recent memory. Earlier in the contest, the fighters had also collided with a DAZN cameraman, knocking him off his perch during a clinch near the ropes.

While Moore walked away with the vacant USBA heavyweight title, both fighters left with reputational damage in what will likely go down as one of boxing’s strangest fights.

