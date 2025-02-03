Claressa Shields Becomes First-Ever Undisputed Women’s Heavyweight Champion – Shields vs. Perkins Highlights

Claressa Shields made history, becoming the first-ever undisputed women’s heavyweight world champion with a lights-out performance against the previously undefeated Danielle Perkins.

Perkins showed no fear from the get-go and looked to walk down Shields early, but it wasn’t long before the ‘GWOAT‘ would land that one shot that would change everything. That moment came in the third when Shields landed a massive overhand right that put Perkins on wobbly legs. With her opponent clearly compromised, Shields poured it on throughout the third, but Perkins managed to weather the storm and make it back to her stool.

Shields came out much more reserved in the fourth as she looked to land one big shot. However, it was Perkins who landed the best punch of the round, catching Shields with a straight left that sent the ‘GWOAT’ stumbling backward just before the bell.

Things were relatively slow the next couple of rounds, but the action picked up again in the seventh when Shields caught Perkins with another overnight hand. With Perkins backed up to the ropes, the champ unleashed a flurry of strikes, looking for the fight-ending shot, but was unable to find it before the round came to a close.

Down on the scorecards, Perkins came out looking to land her patented left hand, but Shields was having none of it. With 10 seconds to go in the 10th and final round, Shields uncorked a massive overland left that popped Perkins’ head back and knocked her to the mat.

Perkins answered the referee’s 10-count, but by the time the fight resumed, there was only one tick left on the clock.

Official Result: Claressa Shields def. Danielle Perkins via unanimous decision (100-89, 97-92, 99-90)

Check out highlights from Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins:

