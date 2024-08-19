WATCH: Mike Tyson Shoves Jake Paul During Presser Ahead of Boxing Fight

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are set for a boxing showdown later this year and held a press conference in New York for their fight. At the presser, the boxing legend ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson shoved ‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul, of YouTube Fame.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

‘Iron’ Mike Tyson is one of the all-time greats in heavyweight boxing history. The US-born athlete was feared for his power and speed in the ring. At the peak of his career, Tyson held the WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring heavyweight championship titles. Currently, he is 58 years old but we will see if the power that gave him an 88% knockout win rate is still there.

Most recently, Mike Tyson came out of retirement and held an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr., former four-division champion. Tyson had remained inactive for nearly 20 years while Roy Jones was keeping busy with various fights. In the end, after eight rounds, it was declared a draw.

‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul rose to fame through being a YouTube influencer. Celebrity boxing proved to be a great avenue to success for him. Throughout his boxing career, he has been able to defeat former UFC fighters such as Mike Perry, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, and Anderson Silva, among others.

Mike Tyson Shoves Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is set to go down on November 15 live from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Paul vs. Tyson boxing match will be broadcast live on Netflix. This match was scheduled for earlier this year but was postponed when Tyson suffered an injury. As of today’s date, this fight is booked as a professional match, not an exhibition, therefore will go on each fighter’s official record.

See the shoving video from the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson press conference below:

‼️ Mike Tyson shoves Jake Paul, who returns the favour, during their press conference face-off ahead of Nov 15th…



[🎥 @Netflix] pic.twitter.com/APTmqQialM — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 18, 2024