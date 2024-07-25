Amid all the recent fiasco regarding Jake Paul’s surprising and gutsy call out of UFC wrecking machine, Alex Pereira off the back of his latest venture to the squared-circle, fans have been left scratching their heads – asking ‘What Happened to Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul?’ Well, below, we’ll give you the rundown.

Initially scheduled to take place just last weekend – July 20. in Texas, however, outspoken Ohio native, Paul ended up standing opposite a different opponent that night in Tampa – in the form of another former UFC contender, recently-turned BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) poster boy, Mike Perry.

And laying waste to Perry with a slew of knockdowns en route to an eventual sixth round win on the feet, Paul then grabbed the microphone and stressed his desire to face off with light heavyweight kingpin, Pereira – going as far as to Facetiming the Brazilian in the center of the ring.

So let’s break down why Paul didn’t face Tyson in the ring last weekend in ‘The Lone Star State’ – and more importantly, when are they likely to face off in their grudge match.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

Removed from a pairing with Jake Paul at the end of May earlier this annum, veteran former world heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson was involved in a medical emergency whilst boarding a flight, experiencing an ulcer flare – leading to the postponement of the bout officially.

However, just a week later, Most Valuable Promotions revealed that Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul would now be rescheduled to take place later this year on November 15. from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas – to much fan fervor and discourse.

Out of acton from professional boxing since a 2005 return to the ring to take on Kevin McBride in an eventual knockout loss, former undisputed world heavyweight champion, Tyson’s most recent trip to the ring came in the form of an exhibition bout with fellow former world titleholder, Roy Jones Jr. four years ago, with the two fighting to a split draw in a bout scored by the WBC.

When is Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul?

So at the time of publication, despite Paul’s infatuation regarding a fight with the previously mentioned, Pereira – all signs continue to point to a reworked matchup with Brooklyn veteran, Tyson on November 15. in a massive Netflix broadcasted event.

In regards to other fights on the undercard of the blockbuster event featuring Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, initially former world champion striker, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was booked to take on another former UFC title challenger, Darren Till – however, the Mexican featured just last weekend in a win over yet another Octagon alum, Uriah Hall.

And with the pairing of Jake Paul and Mike Tyson still on the cards for a November matchup in Arlington, the former’s quest to earn himself a legitimate shot at a world championship belt – under one of numerous governing bodies may come as soon as next year – and much quicker than critics have predicted.