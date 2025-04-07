Watch: Michael Chandler’s Stunning Front Kick Knockout of Tony Ferguson – A Brutal Turning Point in UFC History

Michael Chandler’s knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 remains one of the most iconic moments in mixed martial arts history. Michael Chandler delivered a devastating knockout front kick just 17 seconds into the second round, leaving Ferguson unconscious in a frightening scene that marked the first knockout loss of Ferguson’s career.

Watch: Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson Brutal Knockout

The victory revitalized Chandler’s trajectory in the UFC, positioning him as a contender for marquee fights, including a highly anticipated bout against Conor McGregor. Despite subsequent struggles, Chandler remains a prominent figure in the lightweight division, though his record has since been marred by losses, prompting comparisons to Ferguson’s career decline.

For Ferguson, the loss to Chandler was a turning point in his career, extending his losing streak and continuing a downward spiral. Once considered one of the most dominant lightweights in UFC history, Ferguson suffered eight consecutive defeats before leaving the UFC in 2025. He has since joined the Global Fight League, seeking to revitalize his career outside the Octagon.

Michael Chandler is scheduled to fight this weekend at UFC 314 on Saturday, April 12, 2025. He will face Paddy Pimblett in a highly anticipated lightweight bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. This co-main event is pivotal for both fighters: Chandler aims to reestablish himself as a top contender after a challenging UFC run, while Pimblett looks to extend his impressive eight-fight winning streak and bolster his title aspirations. The fight is expected to have significant implications for the lightweight division.