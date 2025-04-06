Paddy Pimblett Predicts Second-Round Finish of Michael Chandler: ‘Scousers Don’t Get Knocked Out!’ At UFC 314

Paddy Pimblett has made a bold prediction ahead of his highly anticipated lightweight clash against Michael Chandler at UFC 314, set to take place this Saturday at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The Liverpool native, known for his charismatic personality and confident demeanor, expressed his belief that he will finish Chandler within two rounds.

Paddy PimbletT Ready to FInish Michael Chandler

“I’ve said it before—I think I’ll finish Mike in two rounds,” Paddy Pimblett stated during a recent face-to-face interview. “He lunges in with his punches; I see myself catching him or submitting him. Scousers don’t get knocked out!”

Paddy Pimblett’s confidence stems from his ability to capitalize on opponents’ mistakes and his well-rounded skill set, which includes a strong submission game and precise striking. The matchup serves as the co-main event of UFC 314 and pits two fan favorites against each other. Michael Chandler, a former Bellator champion and UFC veteran, is known for his explosive power and aggressive fighting style. However, Pimblett believes Chandler’s tendency to commit heavily to his punches will leave openings for counters or submissions.

Chandler’s approach has been criticized for its high-risk nature, often leaving him vulnerable during exchanges. For Chandler, this fight represents an opportunity to silence critics who have questioned his tactics in previous bouts and to reestablish himself as a top contender in the lightweight division.

Despite the scrutiny surrounding him, Chandler remains determined to deliver an entertaining performance while proving his mettle against the surging Pimblett. Pimblett, on the other hand, is riding a wave of momentum with an undefeated UFC record. A win over Chandler would solidify his status as a legitimate contender in the lightweight division and move him closer to title contention.

Known for his ability to electrify crowds with dynamic finishes and an infectious personality, Pimblett is confident that he will rise to the occasion in Miami.

