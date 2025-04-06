Paddy Pimblett Wants Respect from UFC Fans Against Michael Chandler “I still look like a 16-year-old boy.”

ByTimothy Wheaton
Paddy Pimblett Wants Respect from UFC Fans Against Michael Chandler "I still look like a 16-year-old boy."

The Baddy” Paddy Pimblett is gearing up for the biggest test of his career as he faces former lightweight title contender Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 on April 12 in Miami. The stakes are high for the undefeated Englishman, who is determined to shed his label as a prospect and establish himself as a legitimate contender in the UFC lightweight division.

Paddy Pimblett Says He Looks Like a Boy

Paddy Pimblett has been vocal about his ambitions ahead of the matchup, stating that his primary motivation is to take Chandler’s No. 7 ranking and elevate his status in the division.

Paddy Pimblett

“Obviously, I want to come and take rank seven off Michael, you know what I mean? That’s the motivation—to stop getting called a prospect and start being called a contender. The goal is always to become world champion,” Pimblett said during a recent face-off interview. He added:

“I don’t know; I think it’s because I still look like a 16-year-old boy, you know what I mean? People see the hair and think I’m not a fully grown man. But when I get in the cage and they feel my strength and technique, they get a sudden realization.”

For Paddy Pimblett, victory over Michael Chandler would mark a significant milestone in his journey toward lightweight gold. He has outlined a clear plan: beat Chandler in Miami, fight another top contender later this year in Abu Dhabi, and position himself for a title shot in 2026. With reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev widely regarded as one of MMA’s pound-for-pound best fighters, Pimblett knows that breaking into the top five is essential for securing a championship opportunity.

Paddy Pimblett
Image via: Getty

As UFC 314 approaches, both fighters are brimming with confidence. Whether Pimblett fulfils his promise of finishing Chandler or Chandler delivers another highlight-reel performance remains to be seen.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

