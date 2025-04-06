Paddy Pimblett Wants Respect from UFC Fans Against Michael Chandler “I still look like a 16-year-old boy.”

The Baddy” Paddy Pimblett is gearing up for the biggest test of his career as he faces former lightweight title contender Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 on April 12 in Miami. The stakes are high for the undefeated Englishman, who is determined to shed his label as a prospect and establish himself as a legitimate contender in the UFC lightweight division.

Paddy Pimblett Says He Looks Like a Boy

Paddy Pimblett has been vocal about his ambitions ahead of the matchup, stating that his primary motivation is to take Chandler’s No. 7 ranking and elevate his status in the division.

“Obviously, I want to come and take rank seven off Michael, you know what I mean? That’s the motivation—to stop getting called a prospect and start being called a contender. The goal is always to become world champion,” Pimblett said during a recent face-off interview. He added:

“I don’t know; I think it’s because I still look like a 16-year-old boy, you know what I mean? People see the hair and think I’m not a fully grown man. But when I get in the cage and they feel my strength and technique, they get a sudden realization.”

For Paddy Pimblett, victory over Michael Chandler would mark a significant milestone in his journey toward lightweight gold. He has outlined a clear plan: beat Chandler in Miami, fight another top contender later this year in Abu Dhabi, and position himself for a title shot in 2026. With reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev widely regarded as one of MMA’s pound-for-pound best fighters, Pimblett knows that breaking into the top five is essential for securing a championship opportunity.

Image via: Getty

As UFC 314 approaches, both fighters are brimming with confidence. Whether Pimblett fulfils his promise of finishing Chandler or Chandler delivers another highlight-reel performance remains to be seen.