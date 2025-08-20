Watch: Khamzat Chimaev Welcomed in Chechnya by Ramzan Kadyrov After UFC Title Win

Ramzan Kadyrov personally greeted Khamzat Chimaev at an airport runway in Chechnya after the fighter returned home with his newly won UFC middleweight championship belt. The meeting followed Chimaev’s unanimous decision victory over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 in Chicago on August 16, 2025.

Ramzan Kadyrov Meets Khamzat Chimaev After Historic UFC Middleweight Victory

Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, was among the first to congratulate Chimaev after his title win. In a video message posted to social media, Kadyrov described the 31-year-old fighter as a descendant of historical Chechen leaders Sheikh Mansur and Baysangur, who fought against the Russian Empire during its 19th-century conquest of the North Caucasus. Video captured by Ushatayka.

The airport meeting represented the continuation of a long-standing relationship between the two men. Chimaev has maintained close ties with Kadyrov for several years, frequently appearing together in social media posts and training sessions. The Chechen leader has previously gifted the fighter luxury vehicles, attended his wedding, and provided various forms of support throughout his career.

Chimaev’s return to Chechnya marked his first trip home with a UFC title. During his post-fight speech at UFC 319, the fighter dedicated his championship victory to Adam Kadyrov, the Chechen leader’s 17-year-old son, whom he referred to by the nickname “Dustum”. The fighter held up the championship belt while declaring “Chechens, the belt is ours” and stating he would bring the title to the region.

The championship bout at UFC 319 saw Chimaev dominate du Plessis across five rounds, with all three judges scoring the contest 50-44 in his favor. The victory extended Chimaev’s undefeated professional record to 15-0 and marked his first UFC title after years of pursuing championship opportunities.

🇷🇺🏆 Khamzat Chimaev lands in Chechnya, gets welcomed by his father and Ramzan Kadyrov.



🎥 Ushatayka pic.twitter.com/Te3DSyoQuQ — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 20, 2025

Chimaev’s path to fighting in the United States had been complicated by visa issues, which he attributed to his connections with Kadyrov, who has been sanctioned by the U.S. government since 2017 for alleged human rights violations. The fighter credited former President Donald Trump with helping him secure the necessary visa to compete at UFC 319.

The relationship between Chimaev and Kadyrov has drawn scrutiny from human rights organizations and MMA observers due to the Chechen leader’s controversial record. Kadyrov has faced sanctions from multiple Western nations for alleged abuses including torture, extrajudicial killings, and persecution of minorities.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Khamzat Chimaev of Russia reacts after a unanimous-decision victory against Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 319 event at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

The victory established Chimaev as the first UFC middleweight champion from Chechnya and positioned him among the sport’s elite competitors. His dominant performance against du Plessis, which included a UFC-record 529 strikes landed.