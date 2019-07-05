Watch: Jorge Masvidal Jaws Off With Ben Askren In Final Faceoff Before UFC 239

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Fri. July 5, 2019) the UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) ceremonial weigh-ins took place in Las Vegas.

In the main event of the night, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will defend his strap against the heavy-hitting Thiago Santos. Co-headlining the show is a UFC women’s bantamweight title fight between defending champion Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm.

However, arguably, the most anticipated bout on the card, is a welterweight clash between Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal. The animosity between the pair has been brewing for months now.

Askren and Masvidal came face-to-face for the final time before locking horns tomorrow night during today’s ceremonial weigh-ins. Check out their encounter here:

UFC 239 Fight Card

Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight: (C) Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos

(C) Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos Women’s bantamweight: (C) Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm

(C) Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm Welterweight: Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal

Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold

Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Diego Sanchez

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Gilbert Melendez

Arnold Allen vs. Gilbert Melendez Bantamweight: Nohelin Hernandez vs. Marlon Vera

Nohelin Hernandez vs. Marlon Vera Women’s strawweight: Claudia Gadelha vs. Randa Markos

Claudia Gadelha vs. Randa Markos Bantamweight: Alejandro Perez vs. Song Yadong

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Jack Marshman vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Jack Marshman vs. Edmen Shahbazyan Welterweight: Ismail Naurdiev vs. Chance Rencountre

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Chance Rencountre Women’s bantamweight: Julia Avila vs. Pannie Kianzad

Who are you picking in Masvidal vs. Askren at UFC 239?