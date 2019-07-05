Watch: Jorge Masvidal Jaws Off With Ben Askren In Final Faceoff Before UFC 239

Earlier today (Fri. July 5, 2019) the UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) ceremonial weigh-ins took place in Las Vegas.
In the main event of the night, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will defend his strap against the heavy-hitting Thiago Santos. Co-headlining the show is a UFC women’s bantamweight title fight between defending champion Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm.
However, arguably, the most anticipated bout on the card, is a welterweight clash between Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal. The animosity between the pair has been brewing for months now.
Askren and Masvidal came face-to-face for the final time before locking horns tomorrow night during today’s ceremonial weigh-ins. Check out their encounter here:
UFC 239 Fight Card
Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
- Light heavyweight: (C) Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos
- Women’s bantamweight: (C) Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm
- Welterweight: Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal
- Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold
- Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Diego Sanchez
Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)
- Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Gilbert Melendez
- Bantamweight: Nohelin Hernandez vs. Marlon Vera
- Women’s strawweight: Claudia Gadelha vs. Randa Markos
- Bantamweight: Alejandro Perez vs. Song Yadong
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)
- Middleweight: Jack Marshman vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
- Welterweight: Ismail Naurdiev vs. Chance Rencountre
- Women’s bantamweight: Julia Avila vs. Pannie Kianzad
Who are you picking in Masvidal vs. Askren at UFC 239?