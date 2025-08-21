Watch: Dr. Shi Ming Masters Operation Before UFC Shanghai Match

Dr. Shi Ming is playing the classic board game Operation, her steady hands carefully removing plastic ailments while focusing intently on the task. The irony is unmistakable. By day, she is a doctor at a hospital in Kunming, using those same precise hands to heal. By night, she transforms into “Dr. Sleep,” unleashing devastating knockouts inside the UFC octagon.

Doctor by Day, Fighter by Night: Shi Ming’s Double Life Comes to Light

Shi Ming’s dual identity became impossible to hide after her stunning third-round head kick knockout against Feng Xiaocan at the Road to UFC tournament in Macau on November 23, 2024. The viral moment sent her opponent to the hospital on a stretcher and earned Shi a UFC contract plus a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. More importantly, it exposed her carefully guarded secret to the world.

The 30-year-old traditional Chinese medicine practitioner graduated from Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and specializes in acupuncture, therapeutic massage, and treating conditions like stroke and chronic pain. Born in northeastern China’s Heilongjiang province, she was inspired to pursue this career by her grandfather, who was also a doctor in the field.

The contrast between her two worlds captivated fans, who joke about waking up in the hospital after being knocked out only to find Shi adjusting their IV drip. Her colleagues at the Kunming hospital were shocked to discover her double life, with some calling her “a wolf in sheep’s clothing”. Following her viral knockout, appointment slots at the hospital fill quickly as new patients seek treatment from the fighting doctor.

MACAU, CHINA – NOVEMBER 23: (R-L) Shi Ming of China kicks Feng Xiaocan of China in their Women’s Strawweight RTU Tournament Final fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Galaxy Arena on November 23, 2024 in Macau, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

UFC’s Fighting Doctor Shi Ming

Shi Ming kept her MMA career secret from her parents, who believe she participates in traditional martial arts demonstrations. They discovered the truth only after watching her knockout victory on television, their stunned reaction captured on camera and shared across Chinese social media.

Now preparing for her official UFC debut, Shi headlines the special main event of the Road to UFC Season 4 semifinals against Bruna Brasil on August 22 in Shanghai. This fight serves as a prior bout to UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Zhang on August 23, marking the promotion’s return to mainland China after the pandemic.

Shi Ming Wins with a Head Kick Knockout! #UFCMacau pic.twitter.com/rWk2EF25MJ — Timothy Wheaton MMA (@TimWheatonMMA) November 23, 2024

Her MMA journey began with taekwondo training at age 13, later transitioning to MMA in her twenties. Under the guidance of US catch wrestling instructor Bagher Amanolahi, she developed the grappling skills that complement her striking background. Since 2020, she has competed in 12 MMA matches, including three UFC bouts in 2024.

This is UFC Fighter Shi Ming. I hope she becomes the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/RLW6RGE9mm — Timothy Wheaton MMA (@TimWheatonMMA) November 23, 2024

Standing at 5’3″ and weighing 115 pounds, Shi competes in the strawweight division with a professional record of 17-5. Her nickname “Dr. Sleep” shows both her medical degree and knockout power. Despite her rising fame in MMA, Shi continues working at the hospital, though she admits she would gradually shift focus to fighting if forced to choose. Her family prefers she remain in medicine, but the opportunity to compete at the highest level of MMA represents a chance she cannot ignore.