Former UFC Champion Stunned by Shi Ming’s Head-Kick Knockout of the Year

This past weekend’s UFC Macau event saw a potential knockout of the year from China’s Shi Ming delivering a brutal head-kick knockout, according to former UFC champion Michael Bisping.

Shi Ming’s Head-Kick Knockout

The Chinese-born athlete Shi Ming has kept her martial arts secret from her family. She is a standout talent in freestyle wrestling and practices MMA secretly in the evening. By day, she's a doctor who specializes in acupuncture. In her UFC debut, she stunned with a head kick knockout which sent her opponent, Feng Xiaocan, to the hospital. Shi Ming was awarded the title of Road To UFC Season 3 champion in the Strawweight category. Given the height disparity coming into her match against Xiaocan, Ming was an underdog.

UFC legend Michael Bisping overcame numerous setbacks, including a detached retina, to become the first British UFC champion. He defended his title once before retiring in 2018. On his most recent podcast, Bisping exclaimed:

“She’s a doctor—a full-on doctor by day. You know, like a real, respectable doctor. And then in the evening, she goes and trains MMA … She’s competed in, like, 30 professional fights. Apparently, she’s some TikTok sensation in China. One of her TikTok videos has over a billion views … I asked her, “You’re on TV in China, competing tonight. Where do your parents think you are?” She told them she was off doing some tournament, doing katas or breaking bricks or something. Meanwhile, she’s here knocking out people in the UFC.”

With that head-kick knockout ending, Shi Ming may have earned a top spot among the best knockouts of the year, according to Bisping. He added:

“It was one of the best knockouts of the year. She’s only a tiny thing, and her opponent was way bigger. It was a lackluster fight until that kick. And look at the way her opponent’s legs froze in the air!“

Feng Xiaocan remained completely still on the canvas for several minutes and was carried out on a stretcher and then transported to a local hospital. According to the doctors on site and CT scans, there are no immediate concerns and she did not fracture any bones.

Ming has an impressive professional record of 16 wins and 5 losses, with her most recent victory coming on August 23, 2024, in the Road to UFC tournament. Her fighting style is well-rounded, with 9 wins by decision, 5 by submission, and 1 by knockout. She specializes in freestyle wrestling but is highly dangerous on the feet, in spite of her size. She continues to defy the odds.

Shi Ming’s performance at UFC Macau has catapulted her into the spotlight and impressed pundits such as the commentator and champion Michael Bisping.