Double Life Unveiled: Doctor by Day, MMA Fighter by Night—Shi Ming’s Family Stunned by Secret

Shi Ming’s secret is now out, her family knows she is an MMA fighter. The Chinese-born athlete became a doctor and kept her martial arts career a secret. But, having a stunning head-kick knockout win in the UFC changed all that. Her family’s reaction can be seen below.

Shi Ming

China’s Shi Ming is known for her dual career as a fighter and a medical professional. She has a base in freestyle wrestling and most recently won the Road to UFC tournament with a head-kick knockout. Shi’s journey into martial arts began with taekwondo training at the age of 13, and she transitioned to MMA in her 20s. Her skills were on full display during the UFC Fight Night 248 in Macau, where she delivered a spectacular head-kick knockout against Xiaocan Feng, securing the strawweight championship in the Road to UFC Season 3 tournament.

MACAU, CHINA – NOVEMBER 23: (L-R) Shi Ming of China punches Feng Xiaocan of China in their Women’s Strawweight RTU Tournament Final fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Galaxy Arena on November 23, 2024 in Macau, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Outside the octagon, Shi Ming is a full-time doctor specializing in acupuncture and physical therapy. She graduated from Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and works in Kunming, Yunnan Province. Her medical background has earned her the nickname “Doctor Sleep.”

Shi has kept her MMA career a secret from her parents, who believe she participates only in traditional martial arts. Michael Bisping explained:

“She’s a doctor—a full-on doctor by day. You know, like a real, respectable doctor. And then in the evening, she goes and trains MMA … I asked her, “You’re on TV in China, competing tonight. Where do your parents think you are?” She told them she was off doing some tournament, doing katas or breaking bricks or something. Meanwhile, she’s here knocking out people in the UFC.”

Her family watched the knockout and their reaction can be seen below: