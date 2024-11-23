Shi Ming Sends Opponent Out on a Stretcher After Landing Horrifying Head-Kick KO – UFC Macau Highlights

Shi Ming won the Road to UFC strawweight tournament with one of the most brutal head kicks in recent memory at UFC Macau on Saturday.

Things got off to a relatively slow start, but things picked up late in the opening round when Shi managed to score a takedown. However, Feng was able to sweep Shi with relative ease, putting her right into the mount. To Shi’s credit, she defended well and worked her way back up before the end of the round, but Feng’s success on the mat likely won her the round.

Things began to pick up on the feet in the second stanza with Shi being the more aggressive fighter despite Feng having a distinct advantage in length and reach.

With the fight potentially tied up, Shi came out swinging and landed an absolutely brutal head kick less than a minute into the round. Shi moved in quickly and dropped a few ground-and-pound strikes, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Shi Ming def. Feng Xiaocan via KO (head kick) at 0:46 of Round 3.

Though it was not shown during the broadcast, Feng Xiacan had to be taken out of the Octagon on a stretcher. Fortunately, Feng was conscious and speaking with the medical staff while being carried out.

Check out highlights from Shi Ming vs. Feng Xiaocan at UFC Macau: