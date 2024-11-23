Shi Ming Sends Opponent Out on a Stretcher After Landing Horrifying Head-Kick KO – UFC Macau Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Shi Ming Sends Opponent Out on a Stretcher Following Horrifying Head-Kick KO - UFC Macau Highlights

Shi Ming won the Road to UFC strawweight tournament with one of the most brutal head kicks in recent memory at UFC Macau on Saturday.

Things got off to a relatively slow start, but things picked up late in the opening round when Shi managed to score a takedown. However, Feng was able to sweep Shi with relative ease, putting her right into the mount. To Shi’s credit, she defended well and worked her way back up before the end of the round, but Feng’s success on the mat likely won her the round.

gettyimages 2186446299 612x612 1

Things began to pick up on the feet in the second stanza with Shi being the more aggressive fighter despite Feng having a distinct advantage in length and reach.

READ MORE:  Petr Yan’s Winning Plan: Dominate, Control, and Finish Strong at UFC Macau
gettyimages 2186446182 612x612 1

With the fight potentially tied up, Shi came out swinging and landed an absolutely brutal head kick less than a minute into the round. Shi moved in quickly and dropped a few ground-and-pound strikes, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

gettyimages 2186447345 612x612 1

Official Result: Shi Ming def. Feng Xiaocan via KO (head kick) at 0:46 of Round 3.

gettyimages 2186447524 612x612 1

Though it was not shown during the broadcast, Feng Xiacan had to be taken out of the Octagon on a stretcher. Fortunately, Feng was conscious and speaking with the medical staff while being carried out.

Check out highlights from Shi Ming vs. Feng Xiaocan at UFC Macau:

READ MORE:  Breaking: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes Booked for January 25 in Dubai

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts