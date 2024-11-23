Carlos Ulberg earns hard fought decision win over Volkan Oezdemir – UFC Macau Highlights

Count it seven straight victories for surging City Kickboxing staple, Carlos Ulberg — who lands himself a high-profile unanimous decision win over former light heavyweight title challenger, Volkan Oezdemir on the main card of UFC Fight Night Macau this morning.

Ulberg, who entered tonight’s showdown with former title chaser, Oezdemir off the back of an impressive six-fight winning run — most recently turned in an impressive, quickfire knockout win over Alonzo Menifield earlier this year in May.

And sharing the entire fifteen minute limit with Oezdemir this morning on the feet in their matchup at the Galaxy Arena in China, Ulberg turned in an impressive unanimous decision (30=27, 30-27, 29-28) over the Swiss striker, managing to time his counters well when forced to fight off the back foot against the veteran, perennial contender.

Below, catch the highlights from Carlos Ulberg’s win over Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Macau