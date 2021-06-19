Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort hasn’t made his boxing return against Oscar De La Hoya just yet, but he’s already thinking about what could be next in his new career venture.

Belfort announced his intentions to transition from MMA to Boxing after being granted his release from ONE Championship earlier this year. Belfort held the belt at both heavyweight and light heavyweight during his UFC career and holds the most first-round finishes in UFC history with 13. At 19 years old, he became the youngest UFC tournament winner after beating Scott Ferrozzo at UFC 12.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Belfort revealed that is allegedly already signed to fight boxing legend, Evander Holyfield, later this year.

“This fight with me and Oscar is the biggest fight out there,” Belfort said. “This fight is going to sell like Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman. But after September, I’m fighting Evander Holyfield in December. The biggest matchups possible, that’s what Triller is all about.”

Belfort is slated to fight in his second career boxing match against De La Hoya on September 11th. The fight will be an exhibition bout and will be Belfort’s first turn in the boxing ring since 2006 when he knocked out Josemario Neves.

De La Hoya is making his return to boxing after a 13-year-hiatus, having lost to Manny Pacquiao in his previous fight. He has hinted over the past few years that he would eventually return to the sport and will finally make his return in an MMA vs. Boxing bout against Belfort.

Holyfield was originally scheduled to make his own return to the ring this weekend before the fight with Kevin McBride. He will now fight McBride on August 14th in an event hosted by Triller.

How do you think Vitor Belfort would do against Evander Holyfield in a boxing match?