Former boxing world champion, Oscar ‘The Golden Boy’ De La Hoya, and former UFC light heavyweight champion and heavyweight tournament victor, Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort are set to meet on September 18. under the Triller Fight Club banner, in an exhibition boxing match — with Las Vegas, Nevada currently targeted as the location for the event.



De La Hoya, 48, last competed professionally back in December of 2008, dropping an eventual corner stoppage against Manny Pacquiao at the MGM Grand in ‘Sin City”.



For Rio de Janeiro veteran, Belfort, he briefly called time on his professional mixed martial arts career back in May of 2018 following UFC 224, where he suffered a first round front-kick knockout loss against fellow Brazilian and fellow former light heavyweight titleholder, Lyoto Machida. News of the boxing exhibition between De La Hoya and Belfort was first reported by The Athletic reporter, Mike Coppinger.



“Sources: Oscar De La Hoya and former UFC champion Vitor Belfort have agreed to a @triller exhibition boxing match on Sept. 18, likely in Las Vegas (Nevada). 12-ounce gloves. De La Hoya hasn’t competed at (sic) since 2008 loss to Manny Pacquiao. Belfort is tied for third-most finishes in UFC [history].“

California native, De La Hoya has been linked with a return to boxing over the course of the last 12-months, with opponents such as former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez, and even current light middleweight boxing champion, Canelo Alvarez linked. Former UFC welterweight champion, Georges St-Pierre confirmed recently that UFC president, Dana White vetoed a potential boxing match between himself and De La Hoya.

De La Hoya, an Olympic gold medalist at the 1992 Barcelona summer games, has picked up a stunning 11 separate world championships across six separate weight divisions.

The veteran has notched notable professional boxing wins against the likes of Jeff Mayweather, Jorge Paez, Julio Cesar Chavez (x2), Miguel Angel Gonzalez, the late, Pernell Whittaker and, Hector Camacho, as well as Arturo Gatti, Javier Castillejo, Fernando Vargas, and, Ricardo Mayorga to name a few.

For 26-14 professional mixed martial artist, Belfort, he’s amassed 18 knockout stoppages across his professional career, including victories over the likes of Wanderlei Silva, Gilbert Yvel, Heath Herring, Marvin Eastman, Randy Couture, Matt Lindland, Rich Franklin, Anthony Johnson, Michael Bisping, Luke Rockhold, Dan Henderson (x2), and Nate Marquardt to name a few.



Belfort was scheduled to meet with YouTuber, The Real Tarzann at a Triller Fight Club event this weekend, however, the entire event and Belfort’s professional boxing return were halted after event headliner, lightweight champion, Teofimo Lopez returned a positive test for COVID-19.