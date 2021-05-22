Oscar De La Hoya has issued an angry call out to Dana White.

The boxing legend wants White to be the opponent for his comeback fight.

De La Hoya is set to return to the ring this summer and had hoped to square off former two-weight UFC champion, Georges St-Pierre, on Triller pay-per-view.

Triller co-founder, Ryan Kavanaugh, revealed last week that White had blocked ‘GSP’ from crossing over for a mega-money boxing match against De La Hoya.

The Canadian MMA legend was upset to miss out on a “dream” fight that would’ve generated a lot of money for charity but understood from a business perspective that the UFC didn’t want to allow one of its biggest stars to fight elsewhere.

“I understand that Dana (White) didn’t want me to fight,” St-Pierre explained during an interview with Cinema Blend. “However, it would have been fun (a fight with De La Hoya). Because my career as a professional fighter — to become the best in the world in mixed martial arts, is done. I’m turning 40-years-old tomorrow; I’m going to be 40-years-old. It’s a young man’s game. However, to rather fight a boxing match under the rules that Triller (Fight Club) put on against the legendary Oscar De La Hoya? For me, it would have been a dream come true, because he is my second favourite boxer of all time, behind ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard.“

“Plus, a lot of the money made would have been given to charity,” St-Pierre continued. “So it would have been for a good cause, just to show that we don’t take ourselves too seriously. And it would have been serious competition because you say, I play basketball, I play hockey, but you don’t ‘play’ fighting. It would have been fun.“

De La Hoya wasn’t as nice with his response to White blocking the fight.

The boxing legend took to social media last night for call out the UFC boss.

“[email protected] Quit blocking @GeorgesStPierre’s chance to fight,” De La Hoya wrote. “How about we get into the ring first little B*#ch then after I kick your ass, I’ll fight a real man #DeLaHoyaGSP #LetGSPFight”

