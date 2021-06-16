Former UFC light heavyweight champion, Vitor Belfort has given his thoughts on the recent and incoming boxing crossovers from both Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, respectively — following the postponing of his own crossover this weekend at a Triller Fight Club event.



Brazilian veteran, Belfort, a former UFC light heavyweight champion announced his retirement from professional mixed martial arts back in May of 2018 following a massive front-kick knockout loss to compatriot and fellow former light heavyweight champion, Lyoto Machida on home soil.



Later that year, however, Belfort announced his intentions to make his return to the sport following a brief retirement and had penned a multi-fight deal to compete under the Chatri Sityodtong-led, ONE Championship banner. Despite signing a deal, Belfort recently parted ways with the Singapore-based outfit following a shelved debut outing against Alain Ngalani, never competing for ONE Championship.



Reports emerged recently that Belfort was set to make his return to professional boxing for a second bout, following a knockout win over Josemario Neves back in April of 2006 — in a bout under the Triller Fight Club scrutiny, where he’d meet with YouTube content creator, The Real Tarzann.



However, that pairing has also been shelved for the time being, as well as the entire Triller Fight Club event, which was scheduled to take place this weekend on June 19., following the confirmation that event headliner, WBO, and WBA lightweight champion, Teofimo Lopez returned a positive COVID-19 test result — scrapping his bout with George Kambosos Jr. until August 14.



Speaking with press assembled following the postponing of his bout with The Real Tarzann — Belfort was asked for his thoughts on the recent transition to professional boxing of former UFC welterweight contender, Ben Askren, and the incoming move from former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley — who takes on Askren’s past-foe, the polarizing, Jake Paul. Rio de Janeiro native, Belfort described Askren and Woodley as the “worst” representations for mixed martial arts in crossover boxing matches.



“I just think they are the worst representation of MMA,” Belfort said. “These guys (Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley) that you just mentioned, I can fight all of them in one night. I’ll put them all out. They cannot even survive two rounds with me, these MMA athletes that are representing us in boxing.“



Belfort went on to explain that he believes his daughter, Victoria, could beat Askren and Woodley.



“I don’t have nothing against them,” Belfort continued. “They go make their money but they’re not boxers. I can go fight Tyron Woodley with one hand and beat him up. (Ben) Askren? It’s not even a question. That guy’s a wrestler — a great wrestler but my kid can beat him up.“

“My daughter — have you seen my daughter punch? My daughter, Victoria can put these guys out. Because they don’t know how to box. My kids have boxed they were kids.” (H/T MMA Fighting)