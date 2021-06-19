Former Invicta FC strawweight champion, the #13 ranked, Virna Jandiroba has lodged her fourth Octagon victory, taking home a second round doctor stoppage win over Kanako Murata — who suffered an apparent arm injury after an earlier armbar attempt from Jandiroba.

Utilising her distance management and striking early in the first round, Jandiroba eventually scrambled and after a failed triangle attempt from her back, managed to lock up a belly down armbar, causing the clear injury to Murata’s left arm. Clearly compromised between the opening buzzer of the second round all the way through to the final exchanges — which she could barely defend herself from.

Met by the doctor in the centre of the Octagon on route back to her corner, the Octagon-side physician attempted to check the mobility of Murata’s left arm, before informing referee, Chris Tognoni that the Matsuyama native could not continue.

Below, catch the highlights from Jandiroba’s doctor stoppage victory.

The punches are flying early in RD 1! 🤯 #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/dlzgHJGHJ0 — UFC (@ufc) June 19, 2021