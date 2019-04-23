Video: Watch Jacare Knock Out Chris Weidman In Epic War

Jacare Souza looks to add one more win in his impressive resume when he takes on Jack Hermansson in the main event of UFC on ESPN 3 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, on April 27.

Souza, who has won four of his last six fights, was initially supposed to face Yoel Romero in a rematch. However, Romero had to pull out due to pneumonia with Hermansson stepping in on short notice.

While “The Joker” is not the highly-ranked opponent that Souza may have wanted, a win for the Brazilian will almost guarantee him a long-awaited title shot at the winner of Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya.

Souza’s last outing was at UFC 230 in November where he took part in an epic back-and-forth war with former middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

With both fighters being high-level grapplers, the fight was somewhat surprisingly entirely on the feet, with Souza getting an emphatic knockout in the third round.

Relive the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official channel while it’s up: