Robert Whittaker Opens As Betting Favorite Over New Champ Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya is the darling of the MMA world right now, but the current middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has opened as the betting favorite in their future match-up.

Kelvin Gastelum saw some early success against “The Last Stylebender” despite a nearly nine-inch reach disadvantage. He even managed to drop Adesanya in Atlanta.

Perhaps Gastelum has shown somewhat of a blueprint on how to beat the gifted striker. And maybe that’s why BetOnline has Adesanya as the +140 underdog for his upcoming title unification bout against “The Reaper.” The return on Whittaker is -160.

The proposed unification bout is being targeted for September, per UFC President Dana White. The fight would be massive for the Oceania region and could sell out an 80,000-seat stadium.

September is five months away and with Whittaker’s history of injuries, there is no telling if this fight even comes to fruition. However, as the fight gets closer, the betting line on this fight should fluctuate.