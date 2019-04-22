UFC Ft. Lauderdale: Jacare vs. Hermansson Full Fight Card

This upcoming weekend, the UFC is back with Saturday night’s (April 27, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 8 from the BB&T Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Longtime top middleweight Jacare Souza will headline the show opposite rising star Jack Hermansson.

The card was originally set to feature Souza vs. former title contender Yoel Romero in a rematch of their UFC 194 affair. But an illness to “Soldier of God” allowed “The Joker” to fill in on short notice.

Hermansson has won his last three UFC fights by way of stoppage. He most recently submitted David Branch at March 30’s UFC on ESPN 2. UFC Ft. Lauderdale was originally set to air on ESPN, but it was moved to streaming service ESPN+ when the main event changed.

The surging 30-year-old will meet his toughest test in Jacare, however. The venerable Brazilian grappling champion was last seen knocking out former champion Chris Weidman in a wild fight at UFC 230. He’s said he will retire if he wins this fight and does not finally receive a UFC title shot.

In the co-main, controversial former NFL star Greg Hardy will get a shot at redemption when he meets Dmitrii Smoliakov. He was disqualified for an illegal knee in his UFC debut against Allen Crowder in January. A likely exciting contest between fan favorites Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira and Mike Perry is also featured on the main card, while former title challenger Glover Teixeira will take on young knockout artist Ion Cutelaba.

Check out the full UFC Ft. Lauderdale card right here:

Main Card (ESPN+, 9 p.m. EST):

Ronaldo Souza vs. Jack Hermansson

Greg Hardy vs. Dmitrii Smoliakov

Alex Oliveira vs. Mike Perry

Glover Teixeira vs. Ion Cutelaba

John Lineker vs. Cory Sandhagen

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Thomas Gifford

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 6 p.m. EST):

Ben Saunders vs. Takashi Sato

Andrei Arlovski vs. Augusto Sakai

Carla Esparza vs. Virna Jandiroba

Gilbert Burns vs. TBA

Preliminary Card (ESPN 2/ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. EST):

Jim Miller vs. Jason Gonzalez

Angela Hill vs. Jodie Esquibel

Court McGee vs. Dhiego Lima