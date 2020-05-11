VIDEO | Tony Ferguson Dances After Learning He Can Leave Hospital

Spread the word!













Tony Ferguson is clearly in good spirits despite suffering defeat in his interim lightweight title fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249.

Ferguson was on the end of a five-round beat down in Saturday’s main event before referee Herb Dean mercifully stepped in and waved the fight off. The loss was a first for ‘El Cucuy’ in almost a decade. ‘The Highlight’ ended Ferguson’s 12-fight win streak which remains the longest in lightweight history.

Post-fight Ferguson was pretty busted up and was transferred to the hospital. Yahoo Sports reporter Kevin Iole later revealed the 36-year-old had actually suffered an orbital fracture, announcing the news on social media he wrote.

“Per @danawhite, @TonyFergusonXT suffered an orbital fracture in his loss to @Justin_Gaethje at #UFC249.”

Since then Ferguson has been laid up in recovering in hospital. He took the time out to address his fans and reflect on his loss to Gaethje, he posted the following alongside a picture from the fight.

““Bushido⚔️Code” Brought Sports Back W/ Class 🎩 # WayOfTheWarrior Win or Lose Always Act Like A Champion 💯“Bushido⚔️Code” Brought Sports Back W/ Class 🎩 # WayOfTheWarrior Win or Lose Always Act Like A Champion 💯 Just Wasn’t My Night #ufc249 Congrats @justin_gaethje On A Good Fight 💪🕶 -CSO- 🏆 @ufc”

Yesterday evening he again posted a hilarious clip where he can be seen dancing around in a hospital gown after hearing he’s about to be discharged. Ferguson captioned the video with the following message.

“Recovery🌱Dayze” 🦸‍♂️ When You’re About To Get Discharged From The Hospital #LetMeOut 💪😆🤙 # MothersDayVibes PostFight #ufc249 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽”

Are you surprised to see Tony Ferguson in such a good place after losing to Justin Gaethje?